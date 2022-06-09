Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Northwest Georgia Mountains recently held a graduation celebration at Dalton Golf & Country Club for the program’s graduating Littles and their Bigs.
Eleven Littles were recognized during the celebration. The 2022 graduates were: Uriel Alvarez (Coahulla Creek High School), A.J. Capehart (Dalton High School), Paco Francisco (Dalton High School), Joanna Garcia (Calhoun High School), Drennon Lance (Southeast Whitfield High School), Yuliana Maldonado (Dalton High School), Damien Medina (Dalton High School), Elliot Miller (Dalton High School), Linda Olvera-Jones (Dalton High School), Alex Valdez (Northwest Whitfield High School) and Astrid Villatoro (Dalton High School).
All graduates had immediate plans to begin their secondary education or begin working. A total of 67 years of mentoring was celebrated.
Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth and mentors in professionally supervised, one-to-one relationships that changes lives for the better forever. For more information contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at (706) 278-0702 or bbbsngm.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.