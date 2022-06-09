Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Northwest Georgia Mountains recently held a graduation celebration at Dalton Golf & Country Club for the program’s graduating Littles and their Bigs. Front row, from left, are Uriel Alvarez (Little Brother), Astrid Villatoro (Little Sister), Rhonda Carty (Big Sister), Joanna Garcia (Little Sister), Paco Francisco (Little Brother), Linda Olvera-Jones (Little Sister), Yuliana Maldonado (Little Sister) and Sanjuana Rodriguez (Big Sister). Back row, Gerald Cooley (Big Brother), Sharon Hixon (Big Sister), Howard Elder (Big Brother), AJ Capehart (Little Brother), Alex Valdez (Little Brother), Drennon Lance (Little Brother), Marvin Lewis (Big Brother), Damian Medina (Little Brother) and Dennis Mock (Big Brother).