Big Brothers Big Sisters graduation

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Northwest Georgia Mountains recently held a graduation celebration at Dalton Golf & Country Club for the program’s graduating Littles and their Bigs. Front row, from left, are Uriel Alvarez (Little Brother), Astrid Villatoro (Little Sister), Rhonda Carty (Big Sister), Joanna Garcia (Little Sister), Paco Francisco (Little Brother), Linda Olvera-Jones (Little Sister), Yuliana Maldonado (Little Sister) and Sanjuana Rodriguez (Big Sister). Back row, Gerald Cooley (Big Brother), Sharon Hixon (Big Sister), Howard Elder (Big Brother), AJ Capehart (Little Brother), Alex Valdez (Little Brother), Drennon Lance (Little Brother), Marvin Lewis (Big Brother), Damian Medina (Little Brother) and Dennis Mock (Big Brother).

 Contributed photo

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Northwest Georgia Mountains recently held a graduation celebration at Dalton Golf & Country Club for the program’s graduating Littles and their Bigs.

Eleven Littles were recognized during the celebration. The 2022 graduates were: Uriel Alvarez (Coahulla Creek High School), A.J. Capehart (Dalton High School), Paco Francisco (Dalton High School), Joanna Garcia (Calhoun High School), Drennon Lance (Southeast Whitfield High School), Yuliana Maldonado (Dalton High School), Damien Medina (Dalton High School), Elliot Miller (Dalton High School), Linda Olvera-Jones (Dalton High School), Alex Valdez (Northwest Whitfield High School) and Astrid Villatoro (Dalton High School).

All graduates had immediate plans to begin their secondary education or begin working. A total of 67 years of mentoring was celebrated.

Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs youth and mentors in professionally supervised, one-to-one relationships that changes lives for the better forever. For more information contact Big Brothers Big Sisters at (706) 278-0702 or bbbsngm.org.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video