Big Night Out 2022 is Saturday in the Weaving Room at The Mill.
The event is sponsored by Textile Rubber, Marketing Alliance, Engineered Floors and Shaw Industries and features a Las Vegas theme. Attendees will enjoy blackjack, craps, roulette and poker with professional dealers; a virtual horserace; food and beverages; and a silent auction.
The top three winners of the night will receive prizes. All proceeds benefit the programs of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is known as the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network. Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children in our community and communities across the country.
The organization develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.
Big Brothers Big Sisters helps children achieve success in school, helps them avoid risky behaviors such as getting into fights and trying drugs and alcohol, and helps them improve their self-confidence.
David Pennington IV, immediate past president of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters and Big Buddy, and his wife Sara are this year’s hosts for the event.
“We have attended the event in the past and it is a ton of fun!” David said. “Closest you can get in Dalton to Las Vegas. More importantly, the proceeds go to a wonderful organization that is the first and largest one-on-one mentoring program in Northwest Georgia. We are honored to support this cause year after year.”
To purchase tickets or for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters, call (706) 278-0702 or visit bbbsngm.org.
