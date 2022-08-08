This photo was taken on a cellphone by a woman who lives off Roundtop Road in southern Gilmer County. The date (June 25) and time (2:36 p.m.) stamps were verified, and the reporter saw the tree and surrounding area where the photo was taken. The phone showed data such as the camera's f-stop (aperture) setting and has a standard 28 mm lens. The woman, Ellen Parks, zoomed in to 130 mm, according to the data on the phone. The reporter cropped surrounding limbs out of the photo before turning it over to the newspaper.