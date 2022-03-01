The Weaving Room at The Mill turned into in essence a Las Vegas casino Saturday night, with guests at Big Night Out 2022 “gambling” on games of chance, all to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains.
“This is a necessity,” said Staci Halyak, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Georgia Mountains. “We couldn’t do our work without fundraising and the support of the community.”
Sponsored by Textile Rubber, Marketing Alliance, Engineered Floors and Shaw Industries, attendees could play blackjack, craps, roulette and poker with professional dealers, bet on a virtual horse race, enjoy food and beverages, and participate in a silent auction. Prizes were awarded to the night’s top three winners.
“Casino night is not an original idea, but we hadn’t done one here in a while, and we expect a big night,” said David Pennington IV, immediate past president of the board of Big Brothers Big Sisters, who hosted with his wife Sara. “I became a (Big) Buddy in high school” and he’s remained involved with the organization in the years since, because “one-on-one mentoring is something that has an incredible impact on the youth (ages 6-18) served.”
“Bigs” are “generally successful people, and (the youth) who see that have a goal to shoot for,” he added. “This organization provides a lot of hope for young people so they grow into responsible, productive citizens.”
The “little” that J.T. Finley mentored for two decades is “a fine young man, and that’s the happiest part for me,” he said. “I was matched with him when he was 5, and you can’t help but become attached, so he became part of our family.”
“He was at (everything from) Thanksgiving dinners to our wedding,” Finley said. “You’re there for them during all those little life moments when they need someone to talk to; I was a father figure he could talk to when he needed to talk to a male.”
“Bigs” are “someone (‘littles’) can look to when they don’t have someone inside the home,” said Finley’s wife Ali, who has seen the need for — and impact of — “bigs” on “littles” as a teacher and instructional coach at City Park School and Cedar Ridge Elementary School, assistant principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary School, and now principal of Valley Point Elementary School, as well as with her husband. “Kids need a parental model — someone to look up to — to help them in all areas of life.”
Chip Sellers, who has been involved with the organization in one capacity or another for four decades, “had a couple of great nieces who benefited greatly from” the tutelage of “bigs,” and “we need that in the community,” he said. “So many youth need a role model, and this is an invaluable service in the community.”
The United Way of Northwest Georgia “is always great for us, but we need fundraisers like tonight, too,” Sellers said. “I’ve never missed one — there’s a great silent auction, and everything is donated — and Dalton is a very giving community.”
There was no Big Night Out in 2021 due to COVID-19, and while “we still did our outdoor events, even for those the attendance was down,” Halyak said. “We need more ‘bigs’ in the community.” In fact, several “littles” are currently on a waiting list seeking “big” matches.
Anyone interested in donating, volunteering or more information can call (706) 278-0702. or visit www.bbbsngm.org.
