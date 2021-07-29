Big Red Reads is "something our community needs desperately," said Shena Flowers, who has seen the impact of Dalton Public Schools' summer literacy outreach on both her son and on the students she's taught at Brookwood School.
"It's very important," she said.
Big Red Reads has been bringing books to various locations in the city during the summer for more than a decade, and there are books for every age, interest and ability level.
Luisa Hale has been a Big Red Reads regular for the past few years, since her daughter Lucy — now a rising fifth-grader at Brookwood School — "was in kindergarten," Hale said. "I like that kids can choose their own books."
Though Hale picked out books for Lucy and her son, Sam, a rising first-grader at Brookwood, recently at the Mack Gaston Community Center because her children were at a summer camp, she usually allows them to choose, and "they enjoy doing it," she said. "It's fun — something they look forward to — and they love to read."
He "likes dinosaurs and animals in space, (while) she likes cats, but she'll read pretty much anything," Hale said. "She's read so many books," and Big Red Reads "encourages them to read more."
Choice of books "is very motivating, and that is why we like to let them pick out their books," said Alice Ensley, coordinator of Big Red Reads. Youth who "say they don't like to read usually just haven't found the right book."
Ensley and her Big Red Reads staff offer suggestions for books to students and families to help them find those "right" books, she said.
"This summer, (for example), we added a bunch of graphic novels, which are very popular, especially with reluctant readers."
Big Red Reads provides "so much variety — books you wouldn't normally get at a library" — which promotes "trying" different types of books, Hale said.
"If they don't like a book, they can get a different one next week."
Hale especially appreciates the ability for her children to sample the first books of series through Big Red Reads.
"If they like it, we can buy the series," she said. "If not, we won't, and that saves us a fortune."
Edgar Leon picked up books for his son, Edgar, along with his daughter, Katherine, at the community center, and it wasn't his first time at Big Red Reads.
"It's good, and (my son) is reading every week," he said. Edgar, 8, "reads anything, and he's training" for the next school year.
In addition to books read "for pleasure," Big Red Reads has many academic-oriented books, which can help students get a jump on what they'll see in school, said Ensley, literacy coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. Those "instruction" books need to be returned, but books in the former category are kept by students/families.
Flowers and her son, Abel, a rising first-grader at Brookwood, made ample use of both types of books this summer, and "he likes sitting and reading to me," she said. "It's his favorite part of the day, showing me what he's learned."
Big Red Reads maintains a list of what reading level Dalton Public Schools students were when the school year closed, which helps in making suggestions, Ensley said.
"We know how important it is for students to be reading books they actually can read."
Big Red Reads played to "steady crowds" throughout the summer, with July 21 being the final day for the program, Ensley said.
"It's been a great summer, and we've had some wonderful volunteers from Dalton High School."
Rising junior Lili Guzman was one of those volunteers, and she recalled the Big Red Reads bus and books from her childhood.
"I remembered that and wanted to help out," Guzman said. "It's cool to see kids do the same things you did" at their age.
