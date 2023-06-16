Big Red Reads, Dalton Public Schools’ summer literacy program, has returned.
There are still plenty of opportunities to stop by Big Red Reads this summer to get some free books. It will be at the following locations from 11 a.m. to noon:
• Tuesday, June 20, City Park School.
• Tuesday, June 27, Park Creek School.
• Thursday, July 6, Roan School.
• Tuesday, July 11, Westwood School.
Big Red Reads has been bringing books to various locations in the city during the summer for more than a decade, and there are books for every age, interest and ability level.
