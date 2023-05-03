For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic took place on Saturday, April 29, at Bradley Wellness Center. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the race was organized as a collaborative effort between Live4It Community and Hamilton Health Care System’s Bradley Wellness Center.
“The large turnout and support by the community — families, businesses, civic and nonprofit organizations — is both humbling and energizing,” said Amanda Reed, president of Live4It Community. “Because of the community and our supportive sponsors, the Bill Gregory’s 40th anniversary race was a huge success!”
The Bill Gregory Health Care Classic honors the life and legacy of Dr. Bill Gregory, a local physician who was passionate about health and wellness.
Attendees participated in the event’s 2k, 5k and 10k races. Winners are posted online at https://www.live4itcommunity.org/bghcc_savethedate.html.
Live4It Community recognized its group award winners: Division I winner Shaw Industries, Division II winner Techniplas U.S. South, Kids Classic award winner Dalton High School, church winner Run for God and Bill Gregory Medical Practice award winner White’s Pediatrics.
Sponsors of the event included Platinum sponsor Alliant Health Plans; Gold sponsors Hamilton Health Care System and Lyle Industries; Silver sponsors Barrett Properties, Engineered Floors, Georgia Health Select (GHS), Physicians’ Health Services (PHS) and Shaw Industries.
Bronze sponsors of the race were Brandon Cawood Visual Media, Caldwell BankerKinard Realty, Mohawk Industries and Textile Management Associates. Copper sponsor was White’s Pediatrics, and Friends of Bill Gregory were Dalton Plastic Surgery, Laughter & Jones Financial Management and Integrated Landscape Solutions.
Supporting entities were Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Co., Chick-fil-A Glenwood, Dalton Police Department, Dalton Fire Department, Dalton Public Works, Dalton Utilities, Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority, Love Funeral Home, Oakwood Cafe, T&T Produce, Trinity Disposal Service and Whitfield Transit.
Special thanks to Lt. Gary Stanley for his beautiful tribute to our national anthem.
For information on next year’s race, visit https://www.live4itcommunity.org/bghcc_savethedate.html.
Bill Gregory Health Care Classic: Honoring a community hero
Gregory spent his career taking care of patients and promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles. He was tragically killed in June 2006 in a bicycling accident. In 2007 the Health Care Classic race was changed to the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic to honor him and his commitment to the community. Over the years, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic has become a beloved community event, as well as an invitation to continue the community work started by Gregory so many years ago.
For decades, this cornerstone event has attracted thousands of students, employers, providers, church groups and individuals to participate. Live4It Community has picked up the torch and is carrying the event forward as a joint effort with Bradley Wellness Center. For more information about the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic, visit Live4ItCommunity.org.
Live4It Community
Live4It Community, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), strives to enhance and improve lifestyle and environment through collaboration with healthcare entities, local employers, school systems and community and faith-based organizations. The Dalton Neighborhood Initiative, also known as DNI, the Bill Gregory Health Care Classic and community-based initiatives in resilience are examples of community outreach programs presented by Live4It Community in collaboration with key community partners.
