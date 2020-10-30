Bill Speights honored with Yard of the Month

featured
Robert Elvin Wilson, age 70 of Dalton Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Boyd "Jim" Rogers, age 71, of Chatsworth Georgia passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
