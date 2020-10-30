Bill Speights honored with Yard of the Month

Contributed photo

The home of Bill Speights on Hillview Drive was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for October. The yard is highly decorated and includes some sentimental DIY (do it yourself) stepping stones in the garden path that lead to a beautiful wooded sitting area, while the front gives a sculpted look. One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton. To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.