Bill would require 2 copies of photo ID to vote absentee

ATLANTA — In the wake of a presidential election where absentee ballots helped push a Democrat across the finish line, Republican state lawmakers are mulling additional requirements for Georgia voters who use mail-in ballots.
Top GOP state officials have voiced support for placing additional steps in the process to use absentee ballots, despite record turnout by Georgia voters who relied on the method during the pandemic, citing increased opportunity for fraudulent ballots.
State officials have reiterated there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 general election.
This week, the first major piece of legislation to target absentee ballot voting was introduced in the Senate. Senate Bill 29 would require Georgia voters to make a copy of their photo ID and mail it to election officials at two stages of the absentee ballot process in order to cast a mail-in vote.
Democrats capitalized on the expanded use of absentee ballots during the pandemic, with absentee ballots believed to have pushed President Joe Biden ahead in several states.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has said he would support doing away with no-excuse absentee voting altogether. Both Gov. Brian Kemp and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, also Republicans, have voiced support for additional photo ID requirements.
Some voting rights advocates are crying foul and say this is retaliation after Georgia voters backed a Democratic presidential candidate and sent two Democrats to the U.S. Senate.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
