Billboard asks for sexual harassment information concerning Varnell Police Department officers

"Information needed."
A billboard recently went up at the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Waugh Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard asking people who have "witnessed sexual harassment by any city of Varnell police officers" to contact an Atlanta law firm.
Ibrahim Awad, of the Awad Law Firm, represents Elizabeth Miller, a woman who said she was touched on her backside twice by then-Varnell police sergeant Patrick John Hayes, whom she knew, on July 5, 2018, outside a convenience store.
The city placed Hayes on unpaid leave the day after she reported the incident. Hayes, who had worked for the police department for 11 years, resigned on July 10, 2018, after an investigation was begun by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Hayes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in January of this year and was sentenced to 12 months probation. He agreed to surrender his peace officer certification and to not seek or accept employment in law enforcement. He also was required to complete a sexual harassment course at his expense and to have no contact with Miller.
Awad told a reporter in July 2019 he expected to file a lawsuit in Whitfield County Superior Court “in the next couple of weeks” on behalf of Miller against the city and Hayes.
"COVID has slowed things down, but we are trying to figure out if there are more young girls, women who have experienced sexual harassment by Patrick Hayes," Awad said Wednesday. "The billboard conveys that we want to hear their stories."
Awad said he has already had "more than one woman other than Miller" come to him with stories of Hayes touching their backsides. A phone number for Hayes could not be found.
"This was not a unique instance," Awad said. "We are now trying to figure out why, if there are all these girls saying this, why the Varnell Police Department didn't do anything about it or do anything to deter this behavior."
Awad said he currently only represents Miller.
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said no one other than Miller has filed a complaint against any Varnell officer that he is aware of.
"The Varnell Police Department has been made aware of a billboard sign located in Dalton," said Varnell Police Chief Kyle Moreno. "Currently, it is unclear what situation the billboard is in reference to. The police department nor the city has been made aware of any recent complaints or incidents within the last two years that would involve this matter. The law firm that is advertised on the billboard has not contacted the police department or the city. At this time, the police department and the city will be looking into this matter."
Dalton attorney Marcus Morris, who represented Hayes, said he is not aware of any complaints against Hayes other than the one made by Miller.
"I would think that if there were it would have come up during discovery (during trial preparation for the case against Hayes)," he said.
Awad said the women who have contacted him so far "have not said" that they filed a complaint against Hayes.
"What I have found in a lot of these cases is that young girls and women often don't come out and say things like that, and in this case it happens that the perpetrator was a (police) officer, so they are even more reluctant to share their stories," he said. "None of the women I have spoken to or had my staff speak to have actually said they filed a complaint."
Awad said that "right now we are continuing to collect information."
"COVID has really slowed things down in terms of litigation, so we have not yet filed a lawsuit," he said. "Currently, we are looking at Whitfield County Superior Court. It's hard to say, but I would say (he will file suit) before the end of the year."
Varnell City Attorney Terry Miller said Wednesday he was not aware of the billboard until contacted by a reporter.
"The attorney sponsoring the billboard has a right of free speech so long as it is not libelous," Miller said. "That doesn't mean the billboard is in good taste or that it is likely to be the source of reliable information."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.