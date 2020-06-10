The American Legion Post 112 in Dalton is happy to announce it will be open for bingo beginning Saturday, June 13. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo begins at 6:30. Bingo will then be every Friday and Saturday night until further notice. Due to limited seating, only those playing bingo will be allowed in the building. The limited seating is due to spacing safety measures. Safety guidelines will be in effect. The public spaces will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each use. Participants are asked to stay 6 feet apart. We look forward to seeing everyone. For more information, contact the American Legion at (706) 226-5120. The American Legion is at 1118 N. Glenwood Ave.
Bingo returning to American Legion Post in Dalton beginning on Saturday
Submitted by American Legion Post 112
