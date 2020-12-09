Birthday donation will benefit the Anna Shaw Children's Institute

Contributed photo

Rather than getting gifts for herself for her fourth birthday, Elle Brumlow recently requested donations for the children at the Anna Shaw Children's Institute. She collected crayons, colored pencils, construction paper, Play-Doh, Hot Wheels cars, Puffy paint, paint brushes, chenille stems and other supplies. These items will be used in occupational therapy, applied behavior analysis and other therapy sessions. Elle is pictured with her mom, Brandi. Terri Woodruff, executive director of the institute, said she was very appreciative of Elle's donation: "Our patients will get a lot of good use out of these items. What a great gift!"