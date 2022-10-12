A fall tradition returns to Chatsworth this weekend.
The annual Black Bear Festival will be at the old recreation center at 745 W. Chestnut St. across from Murray County High School.
"We have 85 vendors (so far) this year ranging from boutique clothing, furniture, arts/crafts, jewelry, candles, home décor, carvings, rustic trinkets and of course great food from all over the South," said Eli Falls, CEO of the Chatsworth-Eton-Murray County Chamber of Commerce.
"Our official cutoff for vendor registration was Oct. 1, but we can accommodate additional vendors as long as they do not need a power hookup," he said. "Those spots are limited. We will have six different music acts lined up. Additionally, we will have the antique car show, and the Humane Society is hosting a pet costume contest."
Falls said there will be a whole new children’s activity center, new food trucks and new artisan vendors.
Some of the food vendors scheduled to appear are Cheesecake Heaven, Great American Cookies, Kingdom Kettle Corn, Rollin' Chopstix and Simply Southern Snacks.
Some of the crafts/retailers scheduled to appear are Cally Creek Designs, Dalton Distillery, The Green Vine, OkraGirl and Mountain Man, Riverside Crotchet and Sew Blessed Creations.
Unlike some other local events, the Black Bear Festival was held in 2020 and 2021, but the COVID-19 pandemic affected attendance.
"We had around 7,000 people last year, and we were still dealing with COVID more so than now," Falls said. "We anticipate greater attendance this year."
Admission is $5 but 10 and under will get in free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
