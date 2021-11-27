Dalton resident Kelly Tyler said he has been looking for a Play Station 5 since before Halloween. He didn't find it Friday.
"I've been looking online, in stores for weeks," he said as he came out of the Walmart on Shugart Road. "No one has it. No one knows when they will have it."
Several shoppers on Friday mentioned the Play Station 5 or the Xbox Series X as the top item they have been looking for and can't find, either for themselves or for a Christmas present.
Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving, is traditionally the start of the Christmas shopping season.
The parking lot at Academy Sports + Outdoors was packed Friday morning, and customers jammed the aisles of the store.
"I'm here with my wife, who is around here somewhere," said Dalton resident Sean Lopez.
"We are looking for clothing, winter clothing, some University of Georgia T-shirts, things like that. But we are also keeping an eye out for anything that might make a good Christmas gift for our kids or (other) family members," said Lopez, who was looking at fishing rods.
Dalton's Jan Wilkins said she was looking for Christmas presents for her son and husband.
"I don't want to go into detail in case they read this," she said. "But they like camping and fishing, so I'm going to get them something they can use doing that."
In Kohl's, Dalton resident Paula Jeffers watched as her son Jacob, 3, closely examined items in the toy section.
"I came here to get him some new clothes for Christmas," she said. "But, of course, as soon as he saw toys he had to come over here. I'll probably come back later without him and get him another present. He seems to really like some of these Fisher-Price toys."
Nery Gonzalez also came to Kohl's on Friday. She was looking at items in the jewelry case.
"I've been looking for something for my mother for Christmas," she said. "I really haven't found anything yet. But I've still got some time."
At Dalton Mall, shoppers roamed from store to store looking for Christmas gifts. Dalton resident Maria Herrera was trying some of the perfumes at Belk.
"I'm looking for presents for my mother and sister," she said. "I know what (perfumes) they wear. I could go with that. Or maybe I could surprise them with something different they might like. I don't know."
Bath & Body Works appeared to be one of the most crowded stores in the mall Friday morning.
Chatsworth resident David Tillis said he was looking for candles and body care products.
"I'm looking for a Christmas present for my wife," he said. "But I'm not sure that I know what I'm doing."
Several shoppers said they had begun their shopping weeks earlier.
"I've been seeing on the news about supply problems and things not being in stock," said Wilkins. "So I thought I should go ahead and start looking. I've got some of my shopping done. But I've got a lot more to do. I just hope it isn't as bad as they are predicting."
Jeffers said she also started shopping ahead of Black Friday.
"I generally start shopping in November anyway," she said. "I haven't noticed many shortages yet. But a lot of things have been more expensive than I anticipated."
