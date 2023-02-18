On a cold, rainy Sunday afternoon, 40 people boarded church buses to tour the storied four Black villages of Dalton.
Departing from the Emery Center, tour guides and local historians Curtis Rivers and Henry Parks provided the narrative of generations of the Black families, businesses and churches that made up these communities. Over the years, the Black villages of South Dalton, North Dalton and Richards Street were displaced by private investment, eminent domain and urban renewal, and a new village emerged called New Town.
Driving through the area spanning from Emery Street on the north to Bryant Avenue on the south, Rivers described South Dalton as once being the mecca of Dalton’s Black business community. Travelling south, Hamilton Street was lined with cafes, pool halls, a dry cleaner, beauty and barber shops, and a sweet shop, all Black-owned businesses. There was even a man who made brooms and mops.
South Dalton was the site of a boardinghouse and the first location of Willis Funeral Home. Two Black doctors had offices on or near Emery Street, Dr. Russell and Dr. Sims. The Masonic Lodge built in 1915 still stands at the corner of Emery and Hamilton streets, with a sign asking for donations in hopes of preserving the building and its history.
North of Emery Street was Bishop’s Alley, since renamed Oxford Street, which was all residential with the exception of the slaughterhouse that provided field trips to schoolchildren.
Between Pentz Street and Bishop’s Alley sits Liberty Baptist Church, one of only two of the original five Black churches of South Dalton. The other remaining church is Bethel AME Church on Spring Street. The other churches were either disbanded or moved to New Town, such as the St. James Overcoming Church of God, which moved to Frederick Street. Residents here also enjoyed a regulation-sized basketball court with a dirt surface.
There was a Black-owned florist on the corner of the block where the Green Spot was later built and occupied for decades. From there, Bishop’s Alley continued south and downhill into the area known as Black Bottoms. Franklin Street, Spring Street and Black Bottoms together were another heavily residential area displaced by private investment.
The entire area encompassing what is now Bryman’s Plaza North and South was also residential, including Nichols, Cherokee and Gaston streets. Properties were bought up and those who could moved their families and their houses to New Town. Willis Funeral Home was also relocated to its second location on Fourth Avenue.
At Bryant Avenue there was a voting precinct, but as Black families were displaced, they were also removed from voting registers, leaving them no place to vote. Though many lived in the shadow of the old Coca-Cola Bottling plant which still stands at the intersection of Bryant Avenue and South Thornton, the building is a reminder that the Black residents of South Dalton were not allowed to work there.
Franklin Street continues on the east side of the railroad tracks, and Black students residing there would cross the tracks on their way to Emery Street School. Gordon Street was the only overpass over the tracks, and schoolchildren would sometimes crawl under the stopped trains to make it to school on time. Domestic workers wearing their uniforms also walked daily from the east side of the tracks to work in the houses in the Murray Hills district of Dalton.
The tour also visited Oak Hill Cemetery, off Cappes Street, across from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Oak Hill was the Black cemetery from around 1890 to 1936.
In North Dalton, there were also many Black businesses and property owners in the area surrounding the old Paramount Dairy. Unable to work at the Crown Mill, Black residents were able to find good jobs at the Duane Chair Co. on Tinsley Street. Black children walked past the segregated North Dalton School to attend Emery Street School. Coming to and from town, they traversed along the railroad tracks to avoid the roads and harassment or worse from white motorists.
The close-knit and heavily residential nature of the villages allowed neighbors to support each other and even to converse from their porches. Such was the atmosphere of the village on and around Richards Street. This small community also had its own church; that building is still standing today.
As the villages became more and more displaced, New Town became the home of most of their residents. New Town also attracted those moving from neighboring Murray County where there was a lack of employment for Black people, fear and intimidation from the Ku Klux Klan, and housing was scarce.
When New Town was increasing in population, the area around the current Mack Gaston Community Center was still pasture, but the businesses grew. In New Town there were grocery stores, a taxi business, spread house, beauty shop, snack shop, skating rink and basketball court. World Carpets on East Morris Street was the first employer to offer employment to Blacks on its production floor — good-paying jobs that were not janitorial.
Whitener’s grocery store and laundry was a prominent establishment in New Town. The Whiteners lived in the second level of a two-story house and operated their grocery store on the first level. They were the first Black family in the area to own a black and white television.
Lula Smith was a white businesswoman who had operated a store in South Dalton. She also moved her business to New Town, following her customers.
Robert Rivers was the first Black man to manufacture carpet near the intersection of Bogle and Straight streets. When a snowstorm caved in the roof of his building, he moved his business to Goodwill Drive.
The spirit of Dalton’s Black villages remains in New Town today, where generations have called these streets home. Urban renewal and progress still impact the community, such as housing lost to the Blue Ridge Elementary School built in 2005. Still, the people who have lived and worked here celebrate their roots, and their history is preserved by Rivers and Parks and the ongoing work of the Emery Center.
The Black Heritage Bus Tour is a collaboration between the Emery Center and the Whitfield Remembrance Project, seeking to educate and engage the community about Dalton history.
The Emery Center is available for tours by appointment by calling (706) 277-7633.
The Whitfield Remembrance Project has been formed to foster meaningful and loving connections to bring together people from all walks of life in Whitfield County while promoting community awareness and remembrance of victims of racial violence. For more information, email whitfieldremembranceproject@gmail.com.
