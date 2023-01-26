The Whitfield Remembrance Project and the Emery Center are sponsoring an exciting and informative event for Black History Month.
Join Dalton legends and resident historians Curtis Rivers Jr. and Henry Parks on a Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. They will share African American history and experiences of the four Black villages of Dalton. These four beloved villages now only exist in memories and stories. Come out and hear these interesting stories!
The bus tour is Sunday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. Prior to the bus tour, the Emery Center will be open for tours starting at 1:45 p.m. Admission is free for both tours, however, donations are welcome.
Registration is required for the Black Heritage Tour of Dalton. To sign up, call or text (423) 605-1674. You may also sign up by emailing silvav@myndhs365.com.
