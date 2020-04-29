Blood Assurance and food bank partnering in May

Blood Assurance and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank are partnering in May to help patients in need and to help feed area families. Blood Assurance will donate 10 meals to the food bank for every blood donor that gives in the Chattanooga area during May.
The Chattanooga Area Food Bank's 20-county service area includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
"As Blood Assurance works to fill a critical need for blood during this pandemic, we are grateful to them for thinking of the children, families, seniors and others facing hunger,” said Sophie Moore, director of community outreach and healthcare partnerships for the food bank. “Thank you to Blood Assurance for helping our community in more ways than one.”
The feeding program normally provides food to 144,330 clients in the Chattanooga area living below the poverty line every year and counts on volunteers and donations from the community, but is experiencing an increased need due to the effects of COVID-19 on local families. According to the food bank website, they anticipate it will cost $400,000 per month in additional expenses to cover the overall 30% increase in need they are seeing.
All blood donors who give in May will be helping the food bank and saving three lives in area hospitals by giving blood. All donors will also be entered to win an Echo Dot and a 65-inch smart TV.
Blood Assurance is accepting donors by appointment only right now to ensure social distancing. To schedule an appointment for this drive, call (800) 962-0628, visit bloodassurance.org/schedule or text BAGIVE to 999777.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids, avoid caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. For more information about donation, visit bloodassurance.org or call (800) 962-0628.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving hospitals in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina and Virginia. The mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
