As of now, it’s unknown which two SEC schools will face off in the football championship game on Dec. 3 in Atlanta, but what is known is that a Blood Assurance blood donor will be at Mercedes Benz Stadium to catch all the action on the gridiron.
As part of the nonprofit’s Commit to Give campaign, individuals who donate between Nov. 1-10 can enter to win two tickets to the SEC championship. Donors most register by visiting www.bloodassurance.org/gamedayhero. Additionally, all donors will receive a complimentary eGift card to a merchant of their choice.
“The holidays are approaching and it’s going to be a tough time for Blood Assurance and other blood banks across the country because of fewer donors,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “We are urging the community to donate before Thanksgiving so we can be ready to serve our local hospitals at a moment’s notice. Historically, the week of Thanksgiving is a busy time for blood transfusions.”
Blood Assurance is hoping to welcome a minimum of 3,500 donors to its blood drives and donation centers during the campaign.
Donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.