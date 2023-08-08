As the 2023-24 school year gets underway, many area high schools will have extra funds thanks to Blood Assurance.
The community blood center announced that through its Heroes Grant Program, 53 high schools in Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama will share a portion of $52,500, ranging from $500 to $2,000 each.
In the Dalton area, the following schools were recognized:
• Dalton High School: $500.
• Southeast Whitfield High School: $1,000.
• Northwest Georgia Career and Career Academy and Phoenix High School: $500.
• Coahulla Creek High School: $1,000.
• Northwest Whitfield High School: $1,000.
The recipients are schools that held blood drives with the nonprofit during the 2022-23 academic year. The amount of money a school receives is based on several factors, including how many blood drives it hosted during the year and the number of blood units collected. After receiving the grants, administrators from each school will determine where the money should be allocated.
“Blood Assurance receives approximately 15% of our blood from high school student donations. We know that these students are the future of blood donation, and we hope to educate and inform them of the vital need for blood,” said Linda Hisey, Blood Assurance’s community engagement and development administrator.
The Heroes Grant Program is funded through proceeds from various events that take place throughout the year, such as golf tournaments and benefit concerts.
“Blood Assurance is incredibly thankful for all of the philanthropic support we’ve received from the community,” said Hisey. “Anyone attending one of these events understands the importance of seeing the leaders of tomorrow excel in school.”
Since its inception in late 2021, the Heroes Grant Program has raised nearly $102,000 for dozens of high schools.
Students or staff interested in hosting a blood drive at their school this year should contact Kim Murphy at (423) 356-4368 or KimMurphy@bloodassurance.org.
