Blood Assurance has been actively responding to the Meigs County (Tennessee) school bus crash that killed a student and the bus driver by extending donor center hours.
Blood Assurance has extended donor center hours to 10 tonight in Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe as well as Thursday night to 7 in Dalton and Fort Oglethorpe to continue to respond to the crash.
“We have been experiencing a very critical need over the last several weeks,” said J.B. Gaskins, president and CEO of Blood Assurance. “The outpouring of support that we have seen over the last 24 hours is amazing. This community really shines in times of darkness; however, we need the community to understand that blood is needed every single day.”
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks, and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
To schedule an appointment or find a mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
