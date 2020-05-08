Blood Assurance in critical need of O-negative, other blood types

Blood Assurance is in critical need of donors due to low donor turnout and an increase of usage in their service area, which includes Dalton and Whitfield County. Only one day’s supply of O-negative remains on the shelf and O-positive, A-positive, A-negative and B-negative red cells are also in need at this time.
“O-negative is the blood used in trauma situations so it is imperative that we get O-negative donors in as soon as possible, said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “COVID-19 has limited our ability to collect at schools, hospitals and many manufacturing facilities, which make up a large part of our collections. That’s why we need people with these blood types to give as soon as possible.”
Blood Assurance is asking everyone who can donate blood to please do so during this time of critical need. Higher usage is being seen at Blood Assurance due to increased hospital need and elective surgeries resuming. Blood Assurance is appointment-only to ensure social distancing. Fewer donors are being seen at this time due to no walk-ins being accepted and canceled blood drives. Blood Assurance has lost thousands of units due to blood drives that were canceled due to COVID-19.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. Appointments are also being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
