Blood Assurance and Dalton Mayor David Pennington are calling on residents to donate the gift of life during National Volunteer Month.
Since 1991, the month of April has been dedicated to honoring all volunteers throughout the United States, as well as encouraging volunteerism, like giving blood.
In recognition of the occasion, Pennington is featured in a new public service announcement produced by Blood Assurance that can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=quQScOyKNQQ.
“We can’t do anything unless you have an adequate blood supply,” Pennington said in the video. “You never know when it could be yourself, family member or neighbor that needs the blood, whether it’s an elective surgery, emergency surgery or whatever the case may be. It’s absolutely something we can’t do without.”
Blood Assurance is the sole supplier of blood and blood products to the city’s only hospital, Hamilton Medical Center. The nonprofit has a donation center at 785 Shugart Road.
“We are an extremely generous community and sometimes people forget that it’s not just about writing a check,” noted Pennington. “Sometimes you need to do things like donate your blood.”
Donors can schedule an appointment online at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins are also accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
All individuals who donate through April 30 will receive a commemorative Super Donor T-shirt.
