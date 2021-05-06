Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible to help area patients and hospitals. It is offering $20 Amazon Gift Cards to all donors until 8 p.m. today at its Georgia centers. It has less than a half day supply of O positive and O negative blood.
There is a very critical need for all blood types at this time. Blood Assurance has less than a one day supply of B negative blood. A positive and A negative are in need at this time as well with only two days supply available. Ideally Blood Assurance has five days supply on the shelf at all times to be prepared for the needs of area hospitals.
“We cannot stress enough the severity of the blood supply right now,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Without volunteer donors, blood cannot be supplied to help patients in need. It takes over 400 donors every day to meet the demands of patients in our service area. We really need the help of the community at this time.”
Blood Assurance will also offer free Chick-fil-A to all donors from 5 to 8 p.m. today. The need for blood never stops, and Blood Assurance needs the help of all community members right now. Please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule to book an appointment near you.
Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff and donors are required to wear masks, and staff are frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors.
Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured, and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors. Donors who have received a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible to donate blood with no waiting period. Blood donated by individuals who have received the vaccine is completely safe for patient transfusion.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating. To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive near you, visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call (800) 962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.
