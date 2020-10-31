Though the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced the cancellation of so many traditional celebrations, it couldn't stop Blue Ridge School from enjoying Halloween Friday.
This was the school's first Halloween parade, an idea realized by Christine Long after so many students inquired as far back as early September about Halloween plans, said the second-year principal. "They were counting on us to do something, and these kids have looked forward to this day all month," she said.
"We have to bring some sense of normalcy back in as we continue to move learning forward," Long said. "If kids are excited to come to school and have a good attitude, the rest organically falls into place, because they are more open to learning when they want to be at school."
The parade through the school building and outside included all students and staff, many of whom dressed in costumes for the occasion, and was set to a soundtrack of Halloween favorites such as Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and Bobby "Boris" Pickett's "Monster Mash." The building was also decorated with Halloween decor.
The parade was "pretty cool," and Brailon Cuc hopes the school makes it an annual event, said the fourth-grader. "I loved (the) third-grade" teachers all in costumes from Pokémon, a popular trading card game.
"Everything (about the parade) was fun," seconded Carlos Martinez-Bautista Jr., who initially planned to dress as "a businessman" but ultimately heeded his mother's advice and opted for "a nerd" costume. This "is a bit better than a businessman."
His outfit included glasses, red suspenders, and a red bowtie, the last two of which were his idea, he said. "It just came into my head."
Cuc was a fox, complete with a fox head, and "I really like the costume," he said. "It reminds me" of "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)," which became a surprise viral hit for Norwegian comedy duo Ylvis in 2013.
While shopping, he alighted upon the fox head and marveled that "it can open it's mouth," he said. "I thought that was so cool, so we had to buy it."
And his classmates gave the fox their approval Friday, he said. "They were so surprised, and they loved it."
While the Halloween parade was new, the school continued its pumpkin-decorating contest for the third-consecutive year.
Students could detail pumpkins at home with their families, then bring them back to school to be judged Friday and awarded prizes, Long said. "It's great family engagement, and they think of things (for decorating) we never thought of."
"It's important to keep traditions and build new ones," she said. "We have to take a second to have fun when holidays like this come up."
Long ran a parade in her prior school system in Pennsylvania, and "it was always a big hit," she said. "Who doesn’t love dressing up?"
