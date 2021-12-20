Blue Ridge School leaders attempt to make students, staff, parents and relatives feel like one giant family, said Principal Christine Long, and that familial atmosphere was on full display during Thursday's holiday festival for families.
"We're excited to see them come in, (as) it's the first time in awhile we've been able to open our doors like this" due to COVID-19, Long said.
Pictures with Santa Claus, winter games, holiday crafts, green screen photos, read-alouds and songs performed by various grade levels were all part of the festivities, each child also could munch on cookies and wash them down with hot chocolate, and parents could view holiday artwork in the school's halls that students completed the prior two weeks.
Matthew Howard's children, third-grader Matthew and second-grader Christian, were "excited to bring us here and show us their school and what they've been doing," Howard said. "They also wanted to play the games in the gym."
"It's exciting to be back in their school and see their teachers and their work," he said. "I really enjoy it, and getting back to a bit of normal is good for everybody."
Family outreach is a hallmark of Blue Ridge, and "I really appreciate it," he added. "The teachers always send updates home encouraging parents to be involved in activities at school."
April Abernathy's children, fifth-grader Amelia and second-grader Corban, are new to Blue Ridge this year, as her husband, Kyle, became the assistant principal for the 2021-22 school year, but "everyone has welcomed us with open arms," April said. "We were told there's a great family atmosphere here, and we've seen that firsthand."
"The love we've felt, it comes from the teachers and the community," she said. Her children have made friends quickly, so they were thrilled to attend Thursday and "see their friends."
Janet Gabriel and her husband, Alex Hernandez, came to support their nephews, Evan and Eliam Cruz, both students at Blue Ridge.
"It encourages them, (as) they get to show off in a way, (which) is big for them," Gabriel said. "They love the attention, and this is the time to give it to them."
"After the year we've had, it's nice to get back to normal," Hernandez said. This event "is good, it shows unity, and (it's focused) on the meaning of Christmas."
