"What is happening at Blue Ridge School today?"
Principal Christine Long posed that question to students in classroom after classroom Friday morning as she burst in — wearing an elf outfit — alongside the Grinch to celebrate Christmas on the final school day before holiday break.
In a couple of classes, students were drawing the Grinch or reading the Dr. Seuss story about him when the live version popped into their room.
"We're shaking things up this morning," said Long, Blue Ridge's second-year principal who annually brought Santa Claus to her school when she was a principal in Pennsylvania. "Every kid needs this, spreading Christmas joy."
While few students were wary of the Grinch — one cautioned the green character, "Don't steal our Christmas" — the vast majority were delighted, even hugging him.
"You're all on the nice list, and the Grinch won't steal your presents," Long reassured students. "I won't let him."
Kelsey Aguilar was among those delighted when Long and the Grinch busted into her classroom, and "then he sprayed (Long) with silly string," said the second-grader. "I love the Grinch, and he makes me laugh."
Blue Ridge School has strived to imbue students and their families with holiday spirit throughout the month, and the school capped that effort off Friday with a grand finale that included an appearance from the Grinch, Long in her elf costume greeting families from atop a truck — "I was going to be on the roof, but it was too icy and cold this morning" with temperatures in the 20s, she said — and the traditional screening of holiday favorite "The Polar Express."
Only three years after Blue Ridge opened in 2002, kindergarten classes began watching "The Polar Express" on the final day before holiday break, and it quickly became a school-wide event, Long said. Students could also wear pajamas Friday, and everyone shared in snacks.
Friday was "lots of fun," as it should be because "it's right before Christmas," and she never tires of viewing "The Polar Express," Aguilar said. "I've read the book, too, and my favorite part is when Santa gives (the protagonist, Hero Boy,) the bell."
The school also announced the winner of its door decorating contest, the kindergarten class of teacher Lindsey Parris, which was voted on by the community via Facebook.
Parris "was creative and competitive," Long said. "I liked that spirit about her."
Throughout last week, the school conducted nightly holiday-themed trivia nights for families that were live-streamed, with each night's winners receiving a holiday basket donated by Ginger and Joel King — Joel King portrayed the Grinch on Friday — of Team King Realtors.
Edwin Borrego and his family captured a snack basket with candy canes, crackers, cookies, nuts, sweet jalapenos — "they were really good" — and a cutting board by knowing "The Nutcracker'' was the Christmas-themed ballet that debuted in Russia in 1892, said the fifth-grader. "Everybody (in my family) just yelled it out, and my mom was (especially) happy with the basket," particularly the cutting board.
She's a gifted chef, and on Friday morning Borrego was already eagerly anticipating her Christmas tamales, he said. She "makes a lot of them, (and it's) a tradition."
Aguilar was also excited for a family Christmas tradition, her father's "Elf on a Shelf," she said. "I loved it when I was little."
Borrego enjoyed the door decorating this month, and he appreciated presents he received Friday at school, including books.
Blue Ridge partners with Rock Bridge Community Church, and through the church's generosity, each child received a red gift bag with books and games, Long said, noting, "The kids loved that."
The school launched its month of festivities Dec. 7, with the Blue Ridge tree lighting ceremony. That night, and the evenings that followed, families could take photos in front of the tree.
Later that week, Long live-streamed a special holiday reading of "The Legend of the Poinsettia," and "I think I'll do more of those," she said. "We're building memories here, and I want that to be part of the Blue Ridge story."
She also provided a tree for each grade level, and students made ornaments to decorate those trees, which stand across from the school's media center.
"These smell delicious," she said, gesturing to a tree decorated with gingerbread men. "I think about when I was a kid in school, and it was so important for me to feel this level of excitement."
Long and her staff braved Friday's chilly morning conditions to greet students and families with holiday cheer, and "it was great," she said. "Everyone was smiling and joyful."
"We had to be creative this year" because of COVID-19, she said. Last year's holiday family night drew more than 1,000, and though the school couldn't repeat that endeavor due to the pandemic, "(we wanted to) spread joy and merriment this year, (albeit) in the safest ways possible."
"You can learn, feel safe, and have fun," Long said. "The results are just better when kids are having fun at school and excited to be here."
