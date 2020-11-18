In an attempt to serve students beyond their education and make the building a welcoming location for families, Blue Ridge School is opening a food pantry/clothes closet and providing roughly 20 Thanksgiving meal boxes.
The kits, which are full of ingredients to make a traditional Hispanic meal, will be distributed this Thursday and Friday based on need, and "we're working with counselors, social workers and teachers to" identity families in the most need, said Carmen Nunez, a family engagement coordinator for Dalton Public Schools. "We hope to do this every year" moving forward.
Nunez approached local businesses for donations, and "we're very blessed with their support," she said. "They can take these boxes right home and cook away."
Blue Ridge's ongoing partnership with Rock Bridge Community Church has proved beneficial for the Thanksgiving meal boxes, too, said Christine Long, Blue Ridge's principal.
"They have been helping with donations and time to prepare our meal boxes," she said.
As with the Thanksgiving meal kits, the idea for the food pantry/clothes closet came from conversations Nunez had with the families she serves, she said.
"I had a dream, and we've been able to make it a reality," she said.
"That's what we do here," said Long. "When you sign up to be in education, you are here to serve, because education is a selfless profession, and we love to serve."
"There's so much need in the community, but it can be a little overwhelming sometimes to refer them to all these other agencies," Nunez said. Additionally, "there can be barriers" when trying to access those services, from a language gulf to lack of transportation.
The food pantry/clothes closet, which the school aims to open the first or second week of December, "is conveniently located" in a former storage closet next to the cafeteria, which itself is just past the school's front entrance, Long said.
"Families won't have to walk all through the school to get here," she said.
The food pantry will "complement" the school's lunches, breakfasts and weekend backpacks, "a way to fill gaps for them after the school day ends," Long said. "When children are not focused on hunger, they can focus on everything else with their learning."
"When they have access to healthy meals, they feel better, and they do better in school," she added. "There are fewer behavior problems, too."
Hunger is "unfortunately a reality in our community, and there's more food and housing insecurity this year" because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Nunez said.
"This has been by far my neediest year with helping families," she said.
Due to the pandemic and subsequent economic recession, Whitfield County is expected to see a more than 40% increase — nearly 60% for children — in food insecurity, or limited or uncertain access to adequate food, this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Now in her third year as the system's family engagement coordinator, Nunez is also the coordinator for migrant education programming. Among her main tasks is connecting families with resources — she plans to provide informational packets on everything from rent assistance to health care for families who visit the food pantry/clothes closet — but she also tutors and responds to needs.
Blue Ridge has a student body nearly 90% Hispanic, so the school is one of her focal points, and "we want to make (these students and families) feel welcome," she said. "As a parent myself, I know I'd feel better with someone who spoke my language and understood my background and needs."
"We are a very culturally-responsive school, (as) it's important for us to embrace all cultures," Long said. "We want them to know we are here for them and that this school is a safe haven."
Blue Ridge is still accepting donations for the food pantry/clothes closet.
Canned goods, shelf-stable items like rice and beans, and nonperishable foods are welcome, Long said. In terms of clothing, "we need shoes, (as well as) socks, hats, mittens, undergarment packages, sweatshirts and sweatpants, because it's getting cold, now, and we have a lot of students who walk to school."
All sizes are welcome, too, as families may have older students in addition to those at Blue Ridge, and "I want them to be able to get things for kids of any age," Nunez said. "This is a school initiative, but we're providing for the whole family."
