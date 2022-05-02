After last year’s Spring for the Arts was held under a deluge of rain, attendees and organizers at the annual Creative Arts Guild event on Saturday were delighted by blue skies and temperatures in the 70s.
“Last year, it was rainy, with a cold wind, so we love this weather,” said Amanda Brown, executive director of the Guild. “It’s beautiful,” and an ideal day for docent-guided tours of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden, which has more than 50 pieces.
“Over the last 18 months, we’ve added several new pieces and really concentrated on art by female sculptors, as well as (sculptures) by artists of different ethnicities and backgrounds,” Brown said. Saturday was “a dual celebration of Spring for the Arts and International Sculpture Day.”
After being held in several locations, including The Farm, this was the second consecutive year Spring for the Arts — which featured a festive brunch, beverages, raffles and other activities — was held at the Guild. Pianist and singer/songwriter Luke Simmons, along with The Dueling Piano Guys — Andrew Chauncey and Jack Hitchens — provided live music.
“It’s nice (here), because it’s outside, and it’s better that the weather is cooperating today,” said Sarah Jonas. “I come every year — everyone in my family supports the Guild, (as) my parents were two founding members — and I brought two guests with me today.”
“It’s nice,” said Lisa Metcalf, a guest of Jonas attending Spring for the Arts for the first time. The Guild and Arts in Education “is a great thing to support.”
Proceeds from Spring for the Arts benefit the Guild’s Arts in Education programs, including internal education classes and workshops in dance, visual arts, culinary arts and music; field trips; arts scholarships; the annual Student Arts Expo; and Creative Connections — the most-recent Arts in Education venture — an annual professional development conference for area school arts educators in all arts disciplines, according to the Guild. Arts in Education also includes the partnership with the O.N. Jonas Foundation, which provides Artists in Residence opportunities for area students.
The Arts in Education program and the partnership with the Jonas Foundation both date back several decades, and “it’s a unique thing, to bring arts exposure to kids,” Brown said. For students who already receive a robust arts education, it allows them to “diversify,” and for those not as fortunate, “it provides arts exposure they wouldn’t have” otherwise.
“We want every child in our area to have that, but it’s not just for kiddos,” Brown said. “Arts education is a lifelong journey that can do a lot for adults, too.”
The Jonas Foundation is named after Oscar Jonas, father of Sarah Jonas, and she believes wholeheartedly in its mission, she said. That’s why “my siblings and I do all we can to support the Guild.”
Michelle Langham’s 16-year-old cousin “is very involved in the arts,” she said. “She kind of inspired me to” attend Spring for the Arts for the first time.
The Guild and the Jonas Foundation do “a lot of cool stuff” for local students, observed Amber Henderson, who was also attending Spring for the Arts for the first time. Art “gives kids another outlet.”
Both Henderson and Langham would “absolutely” return to Spring for the Arts, said Henderson.
“They have a lot of really good door prizes for the raffle tickets.”
Henderson had seen signs for Spring for the Arts over the years and heard about it, so this year she decided to finally “see what was going on,” she said. She was eager to “enjoy some of this delicious food” and tour the sculpture garden, which is open from dawn to dusk with no admission fee and was rated by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017 as one of the six best places in the South to see outdoor sculpture.
After an umbrella theme last year proved fitting for a rainy Spring for the Arts, this year’s butterflies theme was just as appropriate, Brown said.
“Arts in Education does that for kids; it allows your mind to fly free, like a butterfly.”
