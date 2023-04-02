The historic Blunt House is closed on April 7, Good Friday.
The Blunt House, completed in 1848, is the second oldest house as well as the first two-story wooden house built in Dalton. It was the home of Ainsworth Emery Blunt, the first mayor of Dalton elected in 1847, the first postmaster, one of the founders of the First Presbyterian Church and a crucial player in the 1851 formation of Whitfield County.
The home is at 506 S. Thornton Ave.
