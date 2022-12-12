The Blunt family would be thrilled to see every room of their house filled with Christmas decorations and so will you! The 1848 Blunt House, at 506 S. Thornton Ave., is open for tours every Friday in December from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is decorated for Christmas. This includes the Fridays before Christmas and New Year's Day. Get in the Christmas spirit with a visit to the second oldest house in Dalton.