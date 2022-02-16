Blunt House hats

Whatever you call them — a hat, a chapeau, a lid, a cap or a bonnet — you will find your favorite at the Blunt House at 506 S. Thornton Ave. A collection of over a hundred hats is on display through April. Have your picture taken in the hat of your choice. Pictured, from left, are Sherry Carter, Sherrian Hall, Joanne Lewis and Deborah Lackey.

 Contributed photo

