A special called meeting of the Whitfield County Board of Elections and Voter Registration was held last week to address four state House bills — which included erroneous dates for this fall’s general election.
Whitfield County Registrar Shaynee McClure said the legislation — House bills 753, 754, 787 and 789 — pertain to Whitfield County and the Whitfield County school district ad valorem tax home exemptions.
“The people who wrote our House bills put the wrong election date on there,” McClure said. “So we had to have some type of petition filed to correct the date that’s written on the House bills — so that it’s the correct date for Nov. 7 rather than what was written on there, Nov. 14.”
That board meeting took place on Sept. 5.
“By law, you have to vote on the first Tuesday of November,” McClure noted. “(State Rep.) Kasey Carpenter (of Dalton) actually was one of the authors of the bill … he was the petitioner of that.”
Advance voting in Whitfield County begins on Monday, Oct. 16, and will run through Friday, Nov. 3.
“Monday through Friday for the three weeks,” McClure said. “It will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — we do have Saturday voting, as required by law, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28, it will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
Advance voting hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.
“Because our ballot is so long and because the county and all four cities will be included,” McClure continued.
The cutoff date for registration is Tuesday, Oct. 10. Election Day polls throughout the community will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 7.
“If you want to vote by mail, we’re accepting applications now,” McClure said. “We can accept applications up to Oct. 27, that is the last day — ballots for applications that we have already received will be mailed out Oct. 16, on the first day of early voting.”
No less than 12 different homestead exemption items will be on ballots throughout Whitfield County this fall. In addition to the aforementioned Whitfield County and Whitfield County Schools referendums, similar ballot questions will be presented before residents of Cohutta, Dalton and Tunnel Hill, as well as those who reside within the jurisdiction of Dalton Public Schools.
Additionally, close to 20 candidates have qualified for various races throughout Cohutta, Dalton, Tunnell Hill and Varnell.
McClure said this fall’s general election turnout could be quite a bit larger than most municipal-level elections in previous years.
“We’ve had some interest, especially since it’s a tax exemption,” she said. “So it could be a little bit higher than we’re used to, especially with it being all four cities plus the county special elections.”
Still, McClure said she doubts the turnout for this November will approach the voter volumes for larger-scale elections.
“We’re not expecting it to be as busy as it would for a state or federal election,” she said, “like it normally is.”
