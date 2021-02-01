Board members hope Grace & Joy House can be 'cornerstone' to strengthen local families

While the main charter of the Grace & Joy House is to serve as a safe refuge for local children in the interim from home removal to being placed with a foster family, the director and board members hope it grows into a foundation for healthier families and a stronger community.
For example, founder Amanda Gillean wants to conduct support groups for foster and adoptive parents.
"This journey can get hard," said Gillean, whose two adopted daughters (Cara Grace, now 15, and Cylee Joy, now 16), serve as the house's namesakes. "I know a lot of times I wish I had more support when I was going through this process, someone who knew what I was going through."
"Children respond differently, and the process is different for every child and family," said Dave Hastey, chairman of the board and a parent of two adopted sons. "Children struggle with identity issues, (wondering) 'Why didn't my birth (parent or parents) want me, what did I do wrong?'"
Foster and adoptive parents also question themselves as they see their children wrestle with various feelings, curious about whether "I'm doing something wrong," said Hastey. "It just takes time for these children (to adjust)."
Ideally, the Grace & Joy House can be "an incubator" for foster and adoptive parents, as, through helping with this endeavor, they might be more likely to contribute in bigger ways, said Rae Shirah, a board member, licensed professional counselor and marriage and family therapist. "I'm really excited about what is going to happen in this community as a result of this."
While "we're excited to be where we are, we're not content," Hastey said. "I see the Grace & Joy Foundation as a way to reduce trauma for children but also to help restore families in this community."
The foundation could support foster and adoptive families, as well as struggling families who may be in danger of losing their children, he said. "We could do parenting classes, financial management classes, whatever they need."
During his stint with the Division of Family and Children Services in Murray County, "many times cases were generational issues," often due to drug use and addiction, especially meth, he said. "When a child is neglected or abused, that is a symptom of a greater problem, and I see Grace & Joy as a springboard to addressing greater issues in our community."
"We realize there is a lot of brokenness in this world and in our community, but we'd be (remiss) if we ignored that and didn't help where needed," Shirah said. Board members like herself have enjoyed "generations of family (stability), and our faith has gotten us through hard times, so we know family is a cornerstone, but there has to be a bridge."
The Grace & Joy House "can be a cornerstone for hope and the restoration of families," Shirah added. "For me, that is huge."
More information, including on how to help by volunteering or donating, can be found on Facebook at "thegraceandjoyhouse" or at graceandjoyhouse.com.
