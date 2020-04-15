Board of Commissioners votes to take money from Solid Waste Authority

The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the Dalton City Council are going to take a "dividend" from their ownership of the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 on Monday to take $2.5 million from the unrestricted reserve of the Solid Waste Authority. Board Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
The Dalton City Council voted in March to take an identical amount.
"The landfill is an enterprise operation that is basically owned by the City of Dalton and Whitfield County. It is self-sufficient," said Laughter. "A review of its finances showed that it had sufficient funds to cover operations and future closure costs plus a substantial reserve. It was determined that there were sufficient funds for the 'owners' (the city and county) to take a 'dividend.'"
The Solid Waste Authority is funded by tipping fees.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said the Solid Waste Authority has an annual budget of about $5 million and it is on track to end the year with an unrestricted fund balance of about $3 million after the withdrawals.
"That's separate from the closure fund," Pennington said. "They have $21 million in that. We are aren't touching the closure fund. We are one of the few cities and counties in Georgia that actually has a closure fund."
The closure fund will be used to pay to close the landfill whenever it is filled.
In 2010, the city and the county took $1.5 million each from the Solid Waste Authority's reserves.
Laughter said the county has not assigned the funds it will receive to any particular need but said they can be used to cover any budget shortfall caused by a decline in tax revenue that could result from the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and decline in economic activity.
Pennington said the city will use its share of that money for stormwater control as well as for potential improvements on West Walnut Avenue and the I-75 exit there as well as the Rocky Face interchange. The city is working on master plans for both areas.
The county commissioners also voted 4-0 to:
• Accept a $44,493, one-year state grant to set up a Veterans Court. A Veterans Court is an accountability court that seeks to help military veterans with substance abuse or mental health issues stay out of the prison system if they complete a court-ordered treatment program. The Conasauga Judicial Circuit, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, already has Drug Court, Domestic Violence Court and Mental Health Court.
• Officially call for a special election for a referendum to create a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) on June 9. That special election had been slated to appear on the May 19 general primary ballot. But last week, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced he was postponing the statewide general primaries and presidential preference primaries election scheduled for May 19 until June 9.
• Approve an $11 per foot bid from Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to install concrete curbs at the parking lot for Rocky Face Ridge Park. The total cost for this project is estimated to be $18,000 to $25,000 and cannot exceed $25,000.
• Accept a $9,820 bid from Polaris Cycle of Dalton for an all-terrain vehicle to perform maintenance at the Rocky Face Ridge Park.
• Accept a $70,917 bid from Contech Engineering Solutions, a national company with offices in Atlanta, for aluminum, arched pipe to replace a collapsed culvert under Old Dixie Highway.
