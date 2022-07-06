Vote graphic

The Whitfield County Board of Elections and Election Supervisor Mary Hammontree remind voters of the following important dates related to the Nov. 8 general election.

Aug. 22: First day to apply for absentee ballot application.

Sept. 20: First day for public exhibition of sample ballot.

Oct. 10: Deadline for voter registration or to change information.

Oct. 17: Early voting begins. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse.

Oct. 22: Saturday early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse. 

Oct. 28: Deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Oct. 29:  Saturday early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse. 

Nov. 4: Last day of early voting at the courthouse. It will start at 8 a.m. The ending time will be announced.

Nov. 8: Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video