The Whitfield County Board of Elections and Election Supervisor Mary Hammontree remind voters of the following important dates related to the Nov. 8 general election.
Aug. 22: First day to apply for absentee ballot application.
Sept. 20: First day for public exhibition of sample ballot.
Oct. 10: Deadline for voter registration or to change information.
Oct. 17: Early voting begins. It will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse.
Oct. 22: Saturday early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
Oct. 28: Deadline to request an absentee ballot.
Oct. 29: Saturday early voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse.
Nov. 4: Last day of early voting at the courthouse. It will start at 8 a.m. The ending time will be announced.
Nov. 8: Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
