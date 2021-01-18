While the end of high school means the end of friendships for many students, that wasn't the case for two near-lifelong pals who graduated from Northwest Whitfield High School in the class of 2020.
Genevieve Oshier, class of 2020 salutatorian and a Georgia Scholar, and Grace Threadgill, a four-year varsity starter on the soccer team and drum major for the marching band as a senior, not only both opted for the University of North Georgia in Dahlonega, but they chose to be roommates.
"Our interests are the same, and we both are very goal-oriented people," Oshier said this past summer. "I think we will have a great time at UNG together."
"We're really good friends, since kindergarten together at Westside Elementary," Threadgill said. "When I think of (Oshier), I think strength and compassion, (because) she's a very open person who tries to get to know everyone."
"She's very dedicated, and she works really hard at everything she does," Threadgill added. "When she commits to something, she's 100% until it's done, and it's inspiring to see someone work that hard."
Oshier noted Threadgill "is very level headed."
"She is not only dedicated to her studies but also to her friendships and connections to those around her," Oshier said. "She is respectable, passionate and patient."
"I think we have been friends for so long because Grace’s personality is very timeless," she added. "If we hadn’t spoken in a while and I went and talked to her at church or sat with her at lunch, she would welcome me with a smile, and we could pick up right where we left off."
Church
Oshier and Threadgill have both been deeply involved in their congregation, Christ the King Lutheran Church.
"Church is a big part of (our friendship), too," Oshier said. "We would always hang out during youth get-togethers and such."
At the church, "I'm an acolyte, which is like a helper to the pastor, and I teach Sunday School for them," Threadgill explained last year. "It's been a big part of my life.''
Oshier's grandmother "was super involved (at Christ the King), and I followed her around after church on Sundays, (so) I got to know everybody," she said. "I was the youth rep on the church council board for two years, and I helped teach Sunday School classes there, too."
College
Threadgill is "a science student all the way," so she's studying that subject in college, although she's yet to select a particular focus within science, she said. "That's the biggest question of my life right now."
North Georgia "is a great science study school, and I like the look of it," she added. "It's small, and it's up in the mountains."
Additionally, "I've been in Dalton 15 years, so I'm ready to see something different and meet new people," Threadgill said last summer. "I'm excited for a true college experience."
After completing a two-week honors program at the University of North Georgia's Dahlonega campus in the summer of 2019, "I realized, this is where I want to be, (because) I didn't want to leave," Oshier said. "It's great, it's beautiful, and I wanted to stay there.''
She plans to study physical therapy, because she's seen firsthand how valuable those professionals can be through her many visits for injuries related to gymnastics, a sport she's engaged in since age 5.
"Injuries may seem devastating, at first, but you go to physical therapy, and you can come back stronger then you were," she said. Physical therapists "make an impact in the lives of a lot of other people."
Commented
