Bond hearing for man accused of shooting deputy postponed

A bond hearing for the man charged with shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy and a Gordon County man last week was taken off the court calendar Tuesday at the request of the Public Defender's Office, District Attorney Bert Poston said.
Poston said Dalton Potter's attorney could request a bond hearing in the future.
Public Defender Natalie Glaser did not immediately respond to an email message Tuesday.
Potter faces five counts of aggravated assault as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, felony obstruction, theft by receiving and possession of an explosive by a convicted felon in Whitfield County. In Gordon County, he has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obstruction.
Potter, from Texas, was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a utility trailer around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, when he was stopped by Deputy Darrell Hackney, according to Chitwood.
During the stop, Potter fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle. Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury.
Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75. Potter wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was found on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass.
Potter was found by officers around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9. hiding in a swampy area near Bandy Lake in Resaca in Gordon County. He shot a Resaca man earlier that day in what law enforcement called an attempted home invasion. The victim's family has identified him as Eddie Cloer.
