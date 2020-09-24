Bond hearing for one of two Texas fugitives charged in connection with non-fatal shooting of Whitfield sheriff's deputy scheduled for Friday

One of two men charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office deputy is slated for a bond hearing on Friday in Superior Court.
Jonathan Hosmer of Texas had been scheduled for a bond hearing on Tuesday but that was continued.
District Attorney Bert Poston said Hosmer is represented by attorney Michael Corbin. The Public Defender's Office "conflicted out" of the case.
“Conflicting out (of) a case means that there is a potential conflict of interest with representing that client,” said Interim Public Defender Micah Gates earlier this month after filing the paperwork to conflict out. “That conflict may be as a result of conflicting interests between clients, or it may be unique to a conflicted client. I am not at liberty to give you any specifics about the conflict in this case. The paperwork is done internally. When a client is conflicted, a private attorney is assigned to represent that client from a list of attorneys who do that type of work.”
Hosmer and Dalton Potter, also from Texas, were hauling about a pound of explosives when they were stopped by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday, Sept. 6, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
“They were carrying a binary explosive,” said Joe Montgomery, special agent in charge of the GBI’s Calhoun office. “A binary explosive has two components. They are safe when they are separate, but when they are mixed together it becomes an explosive that needs another explosive to make it detonate. These had been mixed together, and you should not do that. You should not carry around a binary explosive that has been mixed together.”
Real County, Texas, Sheriff Nathan Johnson said the two are wanted there “for a series of burglaries of various buildings and theft of quite a bit of property. Warrants were issued for them, and they fled the area.”
According to Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood, Potter was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe pulling a utility trailer around 11:40 p.m. when he was stopped by Deputy Darrell Hackney. Montgomery said Hosmer was a passenger in the vehicle.
During the stop, Potter fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle. According to a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office press release, Hackney and responding Whitfield County Deputy Adrian Gomez returned fire, but Potter escaped, driving south on I-75. Potter wrecked the truck, and the stolen trailer was found on I-75 South near the Whitfield/Gordon county line and the West Nance Springs Road overpass.
Hosmer was found in the woods off of Henry Owens Road near the crash site on Monday, Sept. 7.
Potter was found by officers around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, hiding in a swampy area near Bandy Lake in Resaca in Gordon County.
Hosmer is charged in Whitfield County with felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state, possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice.
Potter is also being held in the Whitfield County jail. In Whitfield County, he faces five counts of aggravated assault as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony obstruction, theft by receiving, possession of an explosive by a convicted felon and fugitive from justice. In Gordon County, he has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated battery, two counts of burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony obstruction for an encounter with a homeowner there who suffered "non life-threatening but serious wounds," the Gordon County Sheriff's Office's chief deputy said. Chitwood said Potter received a "grazing" wound to the head from a bullet from the homeowner.
The Public Defender's Office withdrew a request for a bond hearing for Potter. It can request a bond hearing.
