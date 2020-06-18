Author and activist Dawn Schiller will be the first guest on Connie Hall-Scott’s interactive televised book club taking place on Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. and airing on North Georgia Television’s “Talk with Connie” July 27-Aug. 2.
"For more than 15 years, Dawn Schiller has been a survivor-leader in the anti-trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault movements," biographical information about her states. "As a speaker, trainer and author, she combines her personal experiences and academic studies to raise awareness about sex trafficking, interpersonal violence and teen victimization."
Her story is told in her memoir, “The Road Through Wonderland: Surviving John Holmes,” and the film “Wonderland,” in which she is portrayed by Kate Bosworth and John Holmes is portrayed by Val Kilmer. Several television channels, including the Travel Channel, the Investigation Discovery (ID) Channel and Oxygen have also featured her story.
Schiller will first appear in a “Talk with Connie” special episode, airing on NGTV June 22 through Aug. 28. Then, she and Hall-Scott will host an interactive Zoom book club discussion of her book with six local guests on Sunday, July 19, at 1 p.m. The book club discussion will air on NGTV’s “Talk with Connie” July 27-Aug. 2.
A description of Schiller's book by Schuler Books:
"Painstakingly honest, this chilling memoir reveals how a teenager became immersed in the bizarre life of legendary porn star John Holmes. Starting with a childhood that molded her perfectly to fall for the seduction of 'the king of porn,' this autobiography recounts the perilous road that Dawn Schiller traveled — from drugs and addiction to beatings, arrests, forced prostitution and being sold to the drug underworld.
"After living through the horrific Wonderland murders of 1981, she entered protective custody, ran from the FBI, and turned in John Holmes to the police. This is the true story of a young girl's harrowing escape from one of the most infamous public figures, her struggle to survive, and her recovery from unthinkable abuse."
Hall-Scott and Schiller invite you to join them. If you’d like to participate in the interactive book club, you can get an autographed copy of Schiller’s book from Schiller’s website: dawn-schiller.com. Then, call (706) 809-0518 to request a spot. Guests will be able to ask questions and share their thoughts on the book.
