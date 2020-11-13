Book donated to library
Robert Lee Ridley Sr. (Bobby) passed away September 29, 2020, from injuries he received from an accident while riding his Harley-Davidson on The Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. Booby was born Leap Year, February 29, 1936, in Ooltewah, Tennessee, to Clarence Ridley Sr. and Ruby Elrod Ri…
Thomas Edward Rice (b Nov.27, 1941) died November 10, 2020 at the age of 78 with his wife, Delores, by his side. Married 61 years to his lifelong sweetheart, he is also survived by his children Tim Rice (Tina) of Epworth, Ga., Tammy Rice of Dalton, Ga and Tracy Cochran (Eric) of Calhoun. He …
Delia Dunn Jones, 89, of Dalton went home to be with her Heavenly Father on November 12, 2020 with her son and daughter in law by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great - grandmother. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated Christian and her greatest joys wer…
Jerry A. Quarles, age 82, of Tunnel Hill, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence. He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a truck driver with Horizon Industries. He is survived by his wife; Faye Quarles of the residence, sister-in-law, Dale Blackwell of Tunnel H…
