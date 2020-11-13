Book donated to library

Contributed photo

Whitfield County Farm Bureau representative Denice Coker (not pictured) recently presented a copy of the children's book "Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car" to the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library. Accepting the book donation, from left, are Brandy Wyatt, library administrator; Dana Lance, branch manager; and Lizzy Stuckey, youth services manager. The donation was made on behalf of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture, Georgia Farm Bureau and Georgia EMC.

 

