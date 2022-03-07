"The Book of Will," which opens Friday at the Artistic Civic Theatre, is not only an eloquent argument for the importance of the catharsis provided by theater, but a trip back in time to a turning point for Western civilization, according to those associated with the production.
Those on stage and in the audience are drawn to theater because "it's a safe place to learn how to feel again," said director Chase Parker. "You can recognize every facet of every experience you've had in life in theater, and it's not just for actors, the audience gets the same thing out of it."
This play "will make you laugh, think and — if we do our job well enough — pull at your heartstrings," Parker said. "I started crying as I read the second act" for the first time.
With theater, "for the briefest of moments, you can be completely immersed in something, and you come out a different person," whether as an actor or audience member, said Sabino Herrera, a Dalton High School graduate who began acting on stage as a sophomore. Whether "happy or sad, (theater) changes your mind, your day and your week."
Typically an on-stage performer, "I don't direct often — I directed two plays eight years ago — (so) it has to be something that really inspires me," Parker said. With "The Book of Will," he was "on the line — the hook was in the fish the first time I read it — and I'm very fortunate the Board of Directors of Artistic Civic Theatre asked me to" direct it.
Written by Georgia native Lauren Gunderson, "The Book of Will" examines the desperate attempts of Henry Condell and John Heminges to salvage the plays of William Shakespeare following the death of The Bard and create the vaunted First Folio.
"Without that First Folio, Western literature, culture and civilization would be different," said Wes Phinney, who plays Heminges. "It changed everything, and I can't even imagine what theater would be like without Shakespeare, (as) he influenced everyone who came after him."
Shakespeare's plays were written to be performed, not read, and he maintained a habit of only giving an actor his lines, not the entire play, said Phinney, a Shakespeare scholar and devotee. That led to plenty of "piracy," with ripped-off versions of his plays being regularly performed poorly and without authorization.
Heminges was a member and manager of the King's Men, the preeminent company in England at that time because they adroitly performed plays by their leading dramatist, Shakespeare, said Phinney, head of the Dalton High theater department.
Heminges is initially hesitant to undertake the project of gathering Shakespeare's works into the First Folio — "they faced a lot of obstacles, (including) getting the publishing rights" — but he's persuaded by his wife, who is played by Phinney's wife (local theater veteran Jennifer), a bit of casting that made accessing "emotions easy" for Wes.
The Heminges "have a very sweet relationship, (and) Gunderson is so good at keeping the level of tension throughout the play, even though we all know the outcome," Jennifer Phinney said. "It's interesting to see any work when the paradigm shifts in that moment in time."
Condell, Heminges and others involved "are unsung heroes of history — keepers of knowledge — and the whole history of mankind would've been different without Shakespeare, (so) this is a fascinating story," she added. "They knew at the time these plays were special."
"This is when England took theater over," Wes Phinney said. "If I could go back in time, this is where I'd want to go."
Like Wes Phinney, Ted Long is a Shakespeare aficionado, so even though real-life work scheduling meant he couldn't take on a leading role, he still wanted to be a part of this production.
He plays Richard Burbage, the leading Shakespearean actor of his day, in one scene, and "it's a fun scene," he said. "I always try to do Shakespeare whenever there's an opportunity."
For Burbage's monologue in "The Book of Will," Gunderson seamlessly stitched together eight monologues from eight Shakespeare plays, one of many "excellent moments in this show," Long said. "She writes good characters, and we have a powerhouse cast."
Gunderson, who earned her bachelor of arts in creative writing from Emory University and her master of fine arts in dramatic writing from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, "does a marvelous job, and we have a wonderful cast," Parker said. "We have 15 actors — many familiar faces to Dalton and Artistic Civic Theatre stages, but some first-timers, too — and they're playing characters worthy of Shakespeare."
"I really did want to do this, (as) I saw this play in Atlanta and fell in love with it," Wes Phinney said. "It's so well-written — touching, funny and profound."
"The Book of Will" opens Friday at 7:30 p.m., with additional 7:30 p.m. performances Saturday and March 17-19, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee this Sunday. Tickets are available online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=135251.
Parker is enthusiastic about his set, with several levels, as it allows for multiple scenes to take place simultaneously, he said. That will lead to "some beautiful and poignant (moments)."
Herrera hoped to play Isaac Jaggard in this play, and that's the role he landed.
"He's generous and comes from the heart," as opposed to his father, William, who is "more crooked," said Herrera, who is majoring in history at Dalton State College. "He wants to change the way of running the (publishing shop) from how his dad runs it and be on the straight and narrow."
"Isaac is a bit of a challenge, even though I relate to a lot of him, because he has lots of emotions that can be developed," Herrera said. "He's expressive, and I admire that."
After acting in "fast-paced comedies" "Rumors" and "Clue" recently, "this is more dramatic and serious, with different pacing, but it's always a breath of fresh air to change," he said. "You grow as an actor, and you can take that to other places, as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.