Books for youth power lunches during the summer

In addition to food, youth in Whitfield County can pick up books each Friday this summer due to the Power Lunches initiative.
A partnership between the United Way of Northwest Georgia and Whitfield County Schools, Power Lunches launched on June 5 and will continue through July, said Kris Horsley, communications specialist for Whitfield County Schools. Power Lunches is offered at several sites where Whitfield County Schools also provides meals for its summer nutrition program.
Power Lunches was first organized nearly a decade ago, but expanded a few years ago due to a grant from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, which provided not only books, but items like puzzles and jump ropes, said Stephanie Hogshead, director of volunteer engagement for the United Way of Northwest Georgia. "In the past few years we have had 10-12 Power Lunch sites, (but) this year we have 30."
Community volunteers "adopt" a summer feeding site, and volunteers go there weekly so youth can pick out books they can keep, Hogshead said. "The idea was to build libraries for the kids to have in their home and help combat the 'summer slide.'"
"One of the biggest things we find with students is a summer gap," said Lisleni Pace, who has worked in Whitfield County Schools at both Eastside Elementary and Eastbrook Middle School. "This is an easy thing for them to do: come over and grab a book (while) they also get a meal."
Pace delivered books in the Somma Circle neighborhood on Friday along with Jeannie Fisher, an instructional coach at Eastside Elementary, and they met many current and former students.
"You get to know the families over the years," said Pace, who has been Eastbrook's assistant principal the past few years but will move back to Eastside for the 2020-21 academic year. "I know several of these families, and parents just want to know their children are safe."
By visiting neighborhoods like Somma Circle with food and books, educators can also check in with their students during the summer and maintain relationships, Fisher said. "These are a lot of our students (in this neighborhood)."
Javier Avalos is a rising fifth-grader at Eastside, and he picked up food and books on Friday along with his two younger sisters. Receiving books during the summer "is very good, especially this summer, (when) there's not much else to do" other than read due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he said. "It's a good time to read books."
Alondra Soto, a student at Georgia Northwestern Technical College, picked up food and books for her son, Adriel, on Friday, as — even though he's only 2 — "it's never too early" to focus on his literacy, she said. "This is very beneficial for people."
Dalton State College and its School of Education took their adopted sites to another level a few years ago, as students would teach lessons to youth in addition to providing books, but this summer, due to the pandemic, that isn't possible, Hogshead said. "We are only allowing books to be given out at the sites, volunteers are wearing masks and arranging the books, (and) children can browse" books before picking one.
"We encourage them to read any chance they get," Fisher said. "Reading is the foundation of anything and everything you do in life."
Power Lunches is "for sure a collaborative effort by many in our community who want to support the kids," Hogshead said. Whitfield County Schools, its nutrition department, transportation department, principals, teachers and staff; the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library; Sharon Hixon, dean of Dalton State College's School of Education; Suzanne Harbin, director of the Early Childhood Initiative at the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia; the United Way of Northwest Georgia and community volunteers are all critical to the growth and continuation of Power Lunches.
Summer meals are available free to ages 18 and under, courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s summer nutrition program, and children can receive food at any location, according to Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. Meals are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Meals are served between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., depending on the site, with buses delivering food to locations in the community during those hours. A full list of school sites, delivery locales and approximate times is available on the Whitfield County Schools website (https://www.wcsga.net).
For both the summer meals and books, "I'm grateful," Avalos said. "Not that many kids have this — books and food (brought to them) — so we have to be grateful."
