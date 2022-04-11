Dr. Shinjini Bose is joining Professional Eye Associates.
Bose graduated with honors from New England College of Optometry in Boston, Massachusetts, with a doctor of optometry. She contributes to her profession as a committee member to the American Optometry Association. Bose will be primarily work out of Professional Eye Associates’ Dalton, Fort Oglethorpe and Chatsworth offices.
"We are excited to introduce Dr. Bose as the newest doctor to Professional Eye Associates," ophthalmologist Dr. D. Brian Kim said. "She graduated from the prestigious New England College of Optometry and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in eye care. She will be an excellent addition and will primarily serve our patients in the Ft. Oglethorpe and Dalton offices. Please come see us for your eye care needs.”
Bose recently moved to Chattanooga from New Jersey with her husband as he pursues a start-up business and she continues her work in optometry. In her personal time, Bose enjoys yoga, kickboxing, cooking and traveling.
Bose joins Dr. Timothy O'Boyle, Kim, Dr. Joshua Hendrix; Dr. Robi Wingrove, Dr. Daniel McBride and Dr. Drew Davis.
