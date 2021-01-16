Boys & Girls Clubs receives donation from running club

On Oct. 24, 2020, the Carpet Capital Running Club hosted its annual Dalton Red Carpet Road Race as a virtual 5K and 10K. The Boys & Girls Clubs serving Chattooga, Gordon, Murray, and Whitfield Counties were chosen as the beneficiaries of this event.
With the help of major sponsors including lead sponsor Tarkett, 5K Sponsor Shaw Industries and Oriental Weavers, just to name a few, the race raised $18,000. The clubs plan to use this money to further its mission: "To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens."
