Bradham leaving post as president, CEO of Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce

Rob Bradham, president and CEO of the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, will be leaving the chamber to pursue other interests effective Nov. 1.
Bradham has been with the chamber since Nov. 9, 2015. Under his leadership, the chamber launched and managed Believe Greater Dalton, a five-year community strategic plan. The chamber also advocated for a number of pro-business measures, including immigration reform, a local Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) committee to decide which projects should be included on future SPLOST ballots, and a variety of initiatives related to manufacturing. The chamber also worked with the Joint Development Authority to recruit new manufacturing to Whitfield County, increasing the diversity of the manufacturing base and contributing to the longterm economic stability of the community.
“It’s been my pleasure to serve the Greater Dalton community," Bradham said. "I’m very proud of the community improvements we’ve been able to achieve working with numerous partners through the Believe Greater Dalton movement. Downtown Dalton is more animated than it’s ever been. I had the personal privilege of playing a role in the development of Burr Park alongside my friends David Aft, Deanna Mathis and others. The chamber has also played a significant role in the development of the Dalton Innovation Accelerator and our two PitchDIA competitions. I’m very proud of the community’s accomplishments over the last few years, and it’s been very rewarding that the chamber has been involved in a significant way. I love community development, and we’ve accomplished a great deal through Believe Greater Dalton and other programs. I want to work with other communities to accomplish their goals on this front.”
Margaret Venable, Dalton State College president and chamber board chairman, said: “Rob has contributed a great deal to our community and the chamber. The chamber is more financially healthy than it’s ever been, and we have a terrific team at the chamber. The development of Believe Greater Dalton has had a tremendous positive impact on our community over the past few years, and we appreciate his leadership. We wish him well in his future endeavors, and we’re glad that he intends to stay here.”
The chamber’s executive board will undergo a search process to fill Bradham’s role as president and CEO. Phyllis Stephens will serve in this role during the interim.
“I’m not from Greater Dalton, but I love this community," Bradham said. "I have no intention of leaving Dalton, and I want to continue to serve this wonderful community in whatever capacity I can."
