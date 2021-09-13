Brewer Media Group welcomes Rick Zeisig as director of the Chattanooga Traffic Network

Dalton native Rick Zeisig will head up the Chattanooga Traffic Network as the new director. Zeisig will also have a weekend show on Big FM 106.9 Chattanooga’s Greatest Hits Station each Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m.
Zeisig is an award-winning radio and television personality and a Moon Pie Eating Champion with more than 40 years of broadcasting experience.
"We are excited to have Rick join the team and look forward to continuing the momentum and growth while looking to improve and expand the brand," said Brewer Media Group. "We look forward to Rick bringing his wealth of knowledge, professionalism and management experience to the team comprised of radio veterans and new talent."
Zeisig has been on the air in many markets around the area including in Chattanooga as well as Atlanta, Dalton and a stint in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Zeisig and the Chattanooga Traffic Network will continue to provide the latest information through traffic reports, and also strengthen the company's relationship with city and state transportation agencies.
"Under Zeisig’s direction we look forward to expanding our reach and finding innovative ways to engage with our audience," the company said.
