The Dalton Civitan Club presents Brewfest on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S. Hamilton St.
Come for an afternoon of unlimited beer sampling, music listening and good times. Admission to the event is free, but you will need to purchase a wristband for the unlimited samples. Credit/debit cards only. No cash accepted. Early bird tickets are available for $35 until Monday, Oct. 10, and regular-priced tickets are available for $40 after that ($40 tickets are also available at the door).
IDs will be checked at the gate to verify ages 21-plus before any wristbands are sold and alcoholic beverages are served. All wristbands allow unlimited 4-ounce samples of craft beverages in a souvenir mug while supplies last. A small selection of alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages and concession snacks will be available for purchase at the concession stand with or without a wristband.
Consumption of any alcoholic beverages on the premises without an age-verified wrstband is strictly prohibited.
Festival rules:
• Attendees under 21 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.
• Promotional photos and video will be taken at the event and you grant permission for your likeness to be used.
• Drink responsibly. Know your limits.
• This is a sampling event — 4-ounce pours only.
• All attendees must be properly attired.
• All pets must be leashed and well behaved, or you will be asked to remove the pet from the event.
• No outside glassware, beverages or food permitted.
• We reserve the right, at our discretion, to remove any individual(s) from the festival for behaving inappropriately. You will be escorted out by security and not allowed back in. For more information, visit the Dalton Civitan Club Facebook page.
