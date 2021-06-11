Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair the I-75 bridge in Catoosa County over Franks Creek on Monday and Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The repairs will close the two left northbound lanes Monday night and the two left southbound lanes Tuesday night.
Drivers are advised to expect delays, use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
