Christmas is approaching and with it Candlelight Tours at the Chief Vann House.
See the historical house decked with boughs, bows, greenery and decorations inspired by a 19th century Moravian Christmas celebration. Visitors attending the event will tour the lovingly decorated house by candlelight while listening to live music, sponsored by the Friends of the Chief Vann House.
The tours are Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m. Please arrive by 8 p.m. to fully enjoy your holiday experience. Candlelight Tours admission is $7.
This annual event celebrates the many Christmases hosted by the Moravian missionaries who operated the western-style school (sponsored by the Vann family) for Cherokee children from 1800 until 1835. It is likely the missionaries were hosting the first formal Christmas celebration within the Cherokee Nation.
In the early 1800s the Moravians at the Springplace Mission recorded that their Christmas service was one of the most well-attended services of the whole year. Traditional gifts were often paper scrolls with beautifully scripted Bible verses inside a painted wreath border, and a small candle for each service attendee.
A traditional Moravian Christmas is often accompanied by a “Lovefeast” and “Singstunde” wherein the merriment was singing, praying and the sharing of food and drink. To honor this practice we will also be serving a traditional holiday snack, spiced apple cider and Moravian ginger cookies inside our Vann Kitchen/Workhouse cabin exhibit.
If you already have plans for that weekend, you can still enjoy the hand-collected greenery, nativity scenes and all the ornaments in between during regular operating hours until Dec. 24. The candles will only be lit during the Candlelight Tours event. This event will be held rain or snow. From all our staff and volunteers, we wish you a peaceful and safe holiday season.
Regular hours are Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1-5 p.m.
Starting in December, the museum will reduce its hours for winter. From December until April the site will be open Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with guided tours hosted on the hour. Last tour of the day always begins at 4 p.m. The Vann House will be closed the days of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s.
Visit us on Facebook at Friends of the Chief Vann House, Instagram at Vann_House_Park or online at www.gastateparks.org/chiefvannhouse.
The Chief Vann House is at 82 Highway 225 N. in Chatsworth.
In the early 19th century the Vann family was the wealthiest Cherokee family in the Cherokee Nation and built a three-story brick house in the center of their 800-acre plantation. You can tour this Federalist-era brick mansion on a guided tour, held hourly during normal days of operation.
