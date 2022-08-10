After the COVID-19 pandemic had a damaging impact on three school years, "our focus this year is on bringing back the joy," Dalton High School Principal Stephanie Hungerpiller said Tuesday. "We can have all the events we want for our students, and we can focus on learning without having to worry about COVID-19 and quarantines that interrupted learning."
Dalton High students were welcomed on the first day of the 2022-23 school year with music and greetings from student council members, and there was also a remodeled cafeteria/commons area.
The cafeteria/commons is "more bright" than the former edition, and "I love that it shows not only our school colors but all the activities at this school," from athletics to arts, said Hungerpiller. "It gives a good picture of our culture, and it's a place our students can be proud of."
Dalton High offers "so many different activities (for you) to find where you fit in," said senior Caroline Fox. Her best advice for students new to Dalton High — other than "be organized and responsible, because that takes you a long way, especially academically" — is simply to "be involved, whatever fits you."
For Fox, that's not only student council but track and cross country.
"Track is my favorite, (because) I'm a sprinter at heart, but I started cross country to stay in shape and fell in love with it," Fox said. "I'm really excited for track season this year — we're in a new region — and for all the senior year events, (including a) senior sunrise day we're planning, (when) we'll watch the sun rise together."
At Brookwood School first-year German students received their Schultüte to start the new school year. The cones have been a tradition for young schoolchildren in Germany for more than a century, so utilizing them at Brookwood is another piece of immersing students in the German Immersion Program in German culture.
"Today is the most important day of your life, because you are beginning your education and setting up your future," kindergarten teacher Ava Wyatt told students. The Schultüte tradition is "very special" in Germany, so it's "awesome" to provide that culture at Brookwood.
"It's a really wonderful introduction to their first day of school," and parents of first-graders in Brookwood's German Immersion Program helped create Schultüte for the kindergartners, said Wyatt, who joined Brookwood this year after decades as a Dalton High teacher. "There's so much parent support here, which is super cool."
Schultüte contained school supplies, candy, stickers and "other treats" to make the first day of school special for the kindergartners, said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. The first group of Brookwood's German Immersion students started the sixth-grade at Hammond Creek Middle School on Tuesday, and German Immersion is available in every grade at Brookwood.
Other schools in the system offer dual language immersion in Spanish, and more than 300 students are enrolled in dual language immersion at the schools, Woodason said.
"Their brains are like sponges (at this age), so it's so much easier to learn a second language (in elementary school) than starting in high school."
The first day of school "sets the tone for the whole year, so our job is to make everyone feel welcome," Hungerpiller said. "We want students to be excited to be here and to know we're excited to have them here."
Student council members welcoming students at the front doors with music and encouragement is a Dalton High tradition, and "it makes people feel less nervous than they might be" otherwise, said student council and class of 2025 member Alexia Gonzalez. "I'm not as nervous as I thought I might be, and I'm (glad) to be at Dalton High full time."
Beginning with the 2021-22 school year, Dalton High became a 10-12-grade school, as is The Dalton Academy, which opened last year, while Dalton Junior High School has students in grades eight and nine. Junior high students who plan to attend Dalton High are bused there for certain classes before moving to the school full time.
It's important for student council members "to engage (students) on the first day who don't like school," said student council member Dev Patel, who was part of the welcoming committee. "It's a great service and pretty fun."
"We're setting the mood and creating a good atmosphere," Fox said. "It's a positive environment."
Patel is "happy to be back at school and excited to host some dances and events, things that get people together," this year, said the junior. Dalton High "is a great place to be."
As Fox begins her senior year, she couldn't help but think back to her first day of high school as a freshman.
"I was mortified — so scared — seeing all the big and tall seniors," she said with a laugh. However, her fear didn't last long, as "I easily fell into (rhythm) with my teachers and friends."
"It's crazy to think about (that first day in 2019), because it's not that long ago, but I have a whole different mindset today," she said. "It's really cool to be one of the leaders of the school, now."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.